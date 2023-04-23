DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 403,300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,724,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,776,000 after purchasing an additional 98,016 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 253,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

