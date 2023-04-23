DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

