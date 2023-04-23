DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 14,475 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,830,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

