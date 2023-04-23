DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 160,450 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

