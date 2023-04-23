DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,140 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

