DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 26,505 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

