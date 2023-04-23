DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 31,739 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,739 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after acquiring an additional 548,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

