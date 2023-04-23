DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,657 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

PECO stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

