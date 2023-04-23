DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,701 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DQ opened at $43.85 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

