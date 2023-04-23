DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,888 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 613,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,625,000 after buying an additional 476,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

