DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 405,175 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAM opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.