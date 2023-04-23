DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,228 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

