DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,405 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of LITE stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.
Lumentum Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Read More
