DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,405 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.