DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 58,088 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,088 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cameco were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 149.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

