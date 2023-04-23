DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,340 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.36 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

