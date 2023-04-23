DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,866 shares of company stock valued at $41,770,597. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SITM stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $234.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

