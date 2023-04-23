DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Price Performance

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,911 shares of company stock worth $6,752,290 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

