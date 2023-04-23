DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetEase were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after acquiring an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NetEase by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 421,605 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,316,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NetEase Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.20 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.