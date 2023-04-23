DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Schneider National by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.