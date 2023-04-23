Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Raised to GBX 110

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

ROO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.44) to GBX 114 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.41).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.86, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.70 ($1.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.