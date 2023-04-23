DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

