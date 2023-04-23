Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

Insider Activity at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

