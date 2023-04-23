Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,440,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,433,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.