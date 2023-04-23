Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,635,532.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,995 shares in the company, valued at $185,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.