Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $35.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $68,855,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $4,843,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 11.6 %
Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
