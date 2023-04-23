Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $35.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $68,855,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $4,843,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 11.6 %

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

IRON opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40.

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.