Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Pi Financial

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE DIV opened at C$3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.06. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$429.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.53.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

