DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.67 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 209,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 38,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,666,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $125.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.