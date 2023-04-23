DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DD stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

