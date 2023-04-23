Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.43

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 42030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EPC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.