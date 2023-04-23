Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.52.

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

