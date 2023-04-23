Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. CSFB increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.18.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMA opened at C$58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.48.

Emera Company Profile

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. Emera had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2145636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.