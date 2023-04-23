Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $5.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $33,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

EXK stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.