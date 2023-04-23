Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 0.2 %

EGIEY stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

