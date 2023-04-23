Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $212.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

NYSE EFX opened at $202.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.19. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

