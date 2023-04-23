European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $787.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 787 ($9.74) and last traded at GBX 787 ($9.74), with a volume of 146411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($9.65).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £797.31 million, a P/E ratio of -946.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 758.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 731.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

