Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.
Insider Activity
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.