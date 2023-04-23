Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 1-Year High at $717.53

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $717.53 and last traded at $711.17, with a volume of 15581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $703.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.20. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.