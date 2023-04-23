Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,135. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

