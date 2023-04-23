Financial Analysis: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics -49.05% -44.65% -21.59% Fate Therapeutics -292.55% -50.86% -36.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $130.49 million 1.89 -$64.00 million ($1.09) -2.61 Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 6.34 -$281.72 million ($2.91) -2.14

Risk & Volatility

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Poseida Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.40%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.44, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

