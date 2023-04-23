Financial Comparison: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) versus Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capita and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.38 billion 0.15 $308.98 million N/A N/A EVO Payments $543.08 million 3.24 $5.28 million ($0.12) -283.23

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.7% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capita and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments 0.97% -7.74% 3.67%

Risk & Volatility

Capita has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capita and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 1 2 0 2.67 EVO Payments 0 4 0 0 2.00

EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Capita.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Capita on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payment technology and services. The firm offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. The Europe segment includes operations in Poland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Czech Republic, as well as support of merchants in surrounding markets. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

