Financial Contrast: Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) & Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caribou Biosciences and Miromatrix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 545.04%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Miromatrix Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -717.79% -30.41% -24.94% Miromatrix Medical -3,143.76% -81.90% -67.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Miromatrix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 19.78 -$99.42 million ($1.64) -2.73 Miromatrix Medical $950,000.00 40.13 -$29.96 million ($1.45) -0.97

Miromatrix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miromatrix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Miromatrix Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

