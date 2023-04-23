Financial Contrast: Reed’s (REED) and The Competition

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.27, suggesting that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.15% -1,083.53% -1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million -$19.22 million -0.33 Reed’s Competitors $52.64 billion $442.21 million 19.06

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 106 535 966 68 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

