Financial Review: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 10.95% 7.13% 3.72% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuvera Communications and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.71 million 1.10 $7.20 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 2.08 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Koninklijke KPN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other. The Other’ segment consists of KPN Holding, Corporate Center, and eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

