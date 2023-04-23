Financial Review: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Squarespace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Squarespace $866.97 million 4.93 -$252.22 million ($1.87) -16.93

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A Squarespace -29.09% N/A -2.94%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Squarespace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oncology Pharma and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Squarespace 0 10 5 0 2.33

Squarespace has a consensus target price of $29.08, indicating a potential downside of 8.11%. Given Squarespace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

Squarespace beats Oncology Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

