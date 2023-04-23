Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $913.00

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 913 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 913 ($11.30), with a volume of 78329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.22).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,726.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 884.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 857.56.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,396.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.