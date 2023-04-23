Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $913.00

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 913 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 913 ($11.30), with a volume of 78329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.22).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,726.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 884.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 857.56.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,396.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £34,807.50 ($43,073.26). Insiders have acquired a total of 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,112,617 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.