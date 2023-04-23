First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.75

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 15811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,330 and sold 31,302 shares valued at $772,726. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

