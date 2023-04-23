First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.