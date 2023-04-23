Fluent Financial LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

