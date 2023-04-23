Fluent Financial LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,679 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

