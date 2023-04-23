Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of FOX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

